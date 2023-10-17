Social Worker Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Executive Order, Proclamation in Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Governor Hobbs was joined by advocates and law enforcement efforts to commemorate the occasion

Phoenix, AZ – Today, social worker and Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by law enforcement leaders and community advocates to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Governor Hobbs also signed an Executive Order continuing the Governor’s Commission to Prevent Intimate Partner and Gender-Based Violence. Early on in her social work career, Governor Hobbs helped oversee the Sojourner Center in Phoenix, one of the largest domestic violence shelters at the time. She continued her advocacy in the state legislature, in the Secretary of State’s Office, and now as Governor.

“As Governor, I will continue to look for ways to protect and support victims of domestic violence and their families, just as I have done throughout my career,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I could not be more proud to sign this proclamation officially declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

Read procolomation and Executive Order below.

This was originally posted on October 3, 2023.