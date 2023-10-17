Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,781 in the last 365 days.

Social Worker Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Executive Order, Proclamation in Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Governor Hobbs was joined by advocates and law enforcement efforts to commemorate the occasion

Phoenix, AZ – Today, social worker and Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by law enforcement leaders and community advocates to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Governor Hobbs also signed an Executive Order continuing the Governor’s Commission to Prevent Intimate Partner and Gender-Based Violence. Early on in her social work career, Governor Hobbs helped oversee the Sojourner Center in Phoenix, one of the largest domestic violence shelters at the time. She continued her advocacy in the state legislature, in the Secretary of State’s Office, and now as Governor.

“As Governor, I will continue to look for ways to protect and support victims of domestic violence and their families, just as I have done throughout my career,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I could not be more proud to sign this proclamation officially declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

Read procolomation and Executive Order below.

This was originally posted on October 3, 2023.

You just read:

Social Worker Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Executive Order, Proclamation in Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more