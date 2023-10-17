Governor’s Office Looks to Fill Vacant Positions on African American Affairs Commission

Phoenix, AZ – The Governor’s office announced today it is continuing recruitment to fill the vacant seats on the African American Affairs Commission. All nine seats on the Commission are vacant. First created by former Governor Janet Napoitano in 2007, the African American Affairs Commission serves as a connector between state and federal agencies and the African American community in Arizona. Working with stakeholders across the state, the Commission is an important component of helping our diverse communities realize and achieve our shared goals.

Of the nine members on the Commission, 7 must be filled by an African American and the remaining 2 by a non-African American. Those interested in applying should do so here.

“The African American Affairs Commission is a critical partner in building an Arizona for everyone,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Their work on the ground helps ensure the state is doing our part to support our diverse communities and deliver meaningful resources that help Arizonans thrive. I look forward to reviewing the candidates and encourage every eligible Arizonan to apply for this vital board.”

This was originally posted on October 5, 2023.