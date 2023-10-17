Governor Katie Hobbs Files Amicus Brief in Support of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Opposing Reinstatement of Archaic and Extreme Abortion Ban

Total Abortion Ban Would Jail Doctors, Strip Women of Reproductive Freedom

Phoenix, AZ – Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood Arizona v. Mayes, a case pending review by the Arizona Supreme Court.. This case will determine the status of Arizona’s abortion laws and whether prosecutors can enforce the pre-statehood near-total abortion ban against physicians who provide abortions.

“I made a promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom, and I’m working every day to follow through on that promise,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I will continue to fight relentlessly against out-of-touch extremists who want to jail doctors and end the right of Arizonans to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. Together, I know we can protect reproductive freedom and stop radicals from reinstating a total abortion ban.”

Governor Hobbs’ amicus brief argues that access to abortion is critical to the health, safety, and wellbeing of Arizonans and threatens the freedom of Arizonans. The brief uplifts the stories of Arizona women who have relied on access to abortion care after an unplanned pregnancy or a pregnancy that endangered their health, safety, economic stability, or overall wellbeing.

As Governor, Governor Hobbs has been unwavering in her support for reproductive freedom. In the first legislative session, she vetoed two anti-choice bills, SB1600 and HB2427, and issued an Executive Order protecting Arizonans who seek abortion from prosecution. To complement her support for reproductive freedom, Governor Hobbs also announced expanded access to over-the-counter contraception.

Read the brief below.

This was originally posted on October 5, 2023.