Kelly Hopping's “Rising” Tops Amazon Charts and Achieves Best Seller Status
Kelly Hopping's “Rising: How to Thrive as a Corporate Executive While Staying True to Yourself,” rapidly ascends to the top after a global launch.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As her new book "Rising" garners international attention, esteemed author Kelly Hopping shares, “I set my boundaries and protect my non-negotiables. When I'm at work, I'm wholly there; and with family, I'm fully engaged. Doing exceptional work allows you to have it all, but it requires deliberate focus.” This guiding principle resonates deeply in her latest work, “Rising: How to Thrive as a Corporate Executive While From Corporate Executive to Staying True to Yourself,” now a swift best seller on Amazon.com.
As a high-achieving executive and a dedicated mother of three, Kelly's fast-paced life has always been filled with commitments and pursuits of success. However, beneath the ongoing day-in and day-out rush, she wrestled with a growing desire for a deeper connection to herself and those around her.
Making the courageous decision to take a six-month sabbatical, Kelly embarked on a transformative journey of self-reflection and discovery. This period of introspection allowed her to embrace the uncertainties of life, create personal spaces for growth, and reflect on her experiences. Through this process, she uncovered a profound gratitude for life's myriad opportunities.
More than just a memoir, "Rising" serves as a love letter to her family, friends, mentors, and leaders, underlining the immense power of vulnerability. With the perfect blend of raw honesty and keen insight, Hopping shares the lessons she unearthed along her path, providing invaluable guidance for those aiming for top executive positions without losing themselves along the way.
“Rising”, published by Game Changer Publishing, emerges as a beacon For those on the hunt for both professional and personal inspiration. It not only shares Kelly's journey but also serves as a compelling reminder of the importance of aligning our lives with our deepest values. The book encourages readers to pause, breathe, and truly cherish every moment of the journey.
Beyond the pages of "Rising", Kelly Hopping's dedication to inspiring others can be further explored on her website, which offers a wide variety of resources, insights, and personal anecdotes.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please visit www.kellyhopping.com.
About Kelly Hopping: Kelly Hopping is a renowned author, esteemed executive, and passionate advocate for personal and professional authenticity. Through her writings and engagements, she aims to empower individuals to navigate their unique paths with grace, confidence, and purpose.
