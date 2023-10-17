- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-2316
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The intent of this guidance is to clarify for drug sponsors and other stakeholders how considerations about a drug’s benefits, risks, and risk management options factor into certain premarket and postmarket regulatory decisions that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) makes about new drug applications (NDAs) submitted under section 505(c) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) as well as biologics license applications (BLAs) submitted under section 351(a) of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act). This guidance first articulates important considerations that factor into the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s (CDER) and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER) benefit-risk assessments, including how patient experience data can be used to inform the benefit-risk assessment. It then discusses how sponsors can inform FDA’s benefit-risk assessment through the design and conduct of a development program, as well as how they may...
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2020-D-2316.