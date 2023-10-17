STN: 125792/0
Proper Name: Elecsys HTLV-I/II
Tradename: Elecsys HTLV-I/II
Manufacturer: Roche Diagnostics
Indication:
- The Elecsys HTLV-I/II is an in vitro immunoassay for the qualitative detection of antibodies to HTLV-I and HTLV-II in human serum and plasma. Elecsys HTLV-I/II is intended to screen individual human donors, including volunteer donors of whole blood and blood components. The assay is also intended to be used to screen organ, tissue and cell donors, when donor samples are obtained while the donor's heart is still beating. It is not intended for use on cord blood specimens.
