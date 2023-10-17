Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.17.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Fuad Sweiss, of Orinda, has been appointed to the California Architects Board. Sweiss has been Founder and President of Global Modular Partners since 2020. Sweiss was Executive Director of the City of Santa Ana Public Works Agency from 2018 to 2019. He was a Senior Policy Advisor to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee from 2016 to 2018 and City Engineer & Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of San Francisco from 2009 to 2016. Sweiss was President & Founder of Access Design & Construction in 2006 and served in several roles for the City of Oakland from 1988 to 2006. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Jordan. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sweiss is registered without party preference.

Bertha Sanchez Hayden, of Inglewood, has been reappointed to the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau Advisory Committee, where she has served since 2020. Hayden has been Directing Attorney at Bet Tzedek Legal Services since 2019, where she was Family Matters Project Director from 2011 to 2019. Hayden earned a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hayden is a Democrat.

Elizabeth Ichikawa, of Fairfield, has been reappointed to the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau Advisory Committee, where she has served since 2020. Ichikawa has been a Court Investigator for the Solano County Superior Court since 2014 and Supervising Investigator there since 2020. Ichikawa was a Judicial Assistant II at the Solano County Superior Court from 2011 to 2014. She was an Administrative Assistant for Favaro, Lavezzo, Gill, Caretti & Heppell PC from 2009 to 2010 and a Paralegal for the Law Offices of Poulos and Fullerton from 2002 to 2009. Ichikawa earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ichikawa is a Democrat.

James Moore, of Roseville, has been reappointed to the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau Advisory Committee, where he has served since 2019. Moore has been Owner of Conservatorship and Fiduciary Services of Northern California since 1992. He earned a Master of Science degree in Public Administration from National University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Family Counseling/Child Development from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moore is a Democrat.

Ligia Andrade Zuniga, of San Mateo, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2018. Andrade Zuniga has been a Member of the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees since 2020. She has been a Member of the San Mateo County Commission on Disabilities since 2013 and of the San Mateo County Health Commission since 2017. She has been Board Vice-Chair at the Center for Independence of Individuals with Disabilities since 2013. Andrade Zuniga is President of the San Mateo County LatinX Democratic Club and a member of the American Civil Liberties Union North Peninsula Chapter, the National Council on Independent Living, Stonewall Democratic Club and the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services from Notre Dame de Namur University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Andrade Zuniga is a Democrat.

Shannon Coe, of Davis, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2022. Coe has been a Community Parent with WarmLine Family Resource Center since 2018. She was a Program Coordinator at the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers from 2011 to 2015. Coe was a Consultant at Humanity & Inclusion in 2009 and an Urban Youth Development Worker for the Peace Corps from 2004 to 2006. Coe was a Mentor at the Youth Empowerment Project in 2003. She was Acting Program Coordinator at the Fulfillment Fund Teen Access Program from 2002 to 2003. Coe earned a Master of Public Administration degree in International Management from the Monterey Institute of International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Coe is registered without party preference.

Susan Rotchy, of Dixon, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2022. Rotchy has been Executive Director at Independent Living Resources of Solano & Contra Costa Counties since 2010, where she has held several roles since 2005, including Program Manager and Benefits Specialist. She was a Substitute Teacher for the Vacaville Unified School District from 2007 to 2010. Rotchy was an Optician for Dr. Randall Cummings from 1993 to 1996. She is a member of the Solano In-Home Support Services Advisory Committee and the Consolidated Transportation Services Agency Advisory Committee. Rotchy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Golden Gate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rotchy is a Democrat.

Jose Solorzano, of Rialto, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where he has served since 2019. Solorzano has been a Physical Accessibility Review Specialist for the Inland Empire Health Plan since 2023. He was a Community Health Representative with the Inland Empire Heath Plan from 2017 to 2023. He was a Disability & Senior Outreach Coordinator at Molina Health Care from 2015 to 2017. Solorzano was a Benefits and Resource Specialist at Southern California Rehabilitation Services for Independent Living from 2007 to 2012. Solorzano is a member of the Inland Empire Disabilities Collaborative. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Solorzano is a Democrat.



