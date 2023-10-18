Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Revenue to Cross USD 52.6 billion, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031 – Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) robots in industrial automation is driving the market demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global artificial intelligence (AI) robot market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031 . As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 52.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the artificial intelligence (AI) robot market is expected to close at US$ 11.8 billion.



The increasing technological innovation and increased government investment in AI research and development have accelerated the growth of AI robots in various sectors, including defense and public services, fueling the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for robots in security and surveillance applications, patrolling and monitoring areas for security purposes, and detecting and responding to potential threats, driving the market demand

The growing e-commerce and logistics industry is expected to propel the market demand as artificial intelligence (AI) robots are used in warehouses for order picking, packaging, and delivery. They can operate autonomously in large distribution centers, improving efficiency in supply chain management.

Increasing adoption of AI robots in industries to automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks. The Industry 4.0 revolution, which focuses on smart manufacturing and automation, has driven the adoption of AI robots in factories and logistics.

Competitive Landscape

The global artificial intelligence (AI) robot market is consolidated with a small number of large-scale vendors controlling the majority of the share. Most companies are trying to enhance their technological capabilities by spending significantly on comprehensive research and development activities, primarily developing different AI platforms. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global artificial intelligence (AI) robot market report:

NVDIA

SoftBank

Intel

Xilinx

ABB

Fanuc

IBM Corporation

Brain Corporation

Neurala, Inc.

Veo Robotics, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Kawasaki

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Omron



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market was valued at US$ 9.8 billion

Based on robot type, the industrial robots segment is expected to account high share of the global market, owing to increased uptime and productivity due to predictive maintenance.

In terms of component, hardware segments is expected to hold the largest market share.

Based on the End-use Industry, the industrial segment to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rise in Internet penetration and increase in digitization activities among various developing countries fueled the demand for AI robots.

Increasing applications of AI robots in manufacturing and industrial settings to optimize production processes, reduce errors, and enhance efficiency.

The market players are focusing on the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly AI robots aligned with global sustainability goals.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market- Regional Analysis

North America is the prominent global Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot market. Growth in industrialization and an increase in spending on advanced manufacturing systems are driving the market in the region.

The strong presence of technology companies and research institutions in the United States. The region is a robotics research and development hub, with applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer robotics.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the near future. This can be ascribed to the presence of several prominent multinational corporations in these regions that offer solutions for end-users such as automotive, industrial, and other manufacturing sectors. Increased focus on manufacturing automation and consumer robotics in countries like China and India has driven substantial growth.



Key developments in the artificial intelligence (AI) robot market

In May 2023- Doosan Robotics Americas, a global leader in industrial and collaborative robotics, announced a strategic partnership with Indiana-based Finch Automation today. The new relationship expands the reach of Doosan service robots and cobots to OEM machine builders and end users in the Midwest region of the United States

a global leader in industrial and collaborative robotics, announced a strategic partnership with Indiana-based Finch Automation today. The new relationship expands the reach of Doosan service robots and cobots to OEM machine builders and end users in the Midwest region of the United States In August 2023 - Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, together with Tennant Company, today announced the deployment of autonomous robotic scrubbers with Götz Group, a leading German facilities management company.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market - Key Segments

Component

Hardware

Software Machine Learning Computer Vision Context Recognition Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Services



Robot Type

Service

Industrial

Others



End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



