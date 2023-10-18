Sensaria Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Formation of Advisory Council to Drive Continued Success & Growth
Mike Freed becomes Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Cousin remains Board Director & joins Advisory Council; John Doe & Larry Abitbol join Advisory CouncilLONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensaria, a best-in-class producer of décor products, custom frames, and art, has appointed Mike Freed as Chief Executive Officer.
Freed brings significant experience driving transformational leadership, operational excellence, and lean practices across global manufacturing facilities, deep M&A and integration experience, and a track record of strategy development and execution. Mike joins Sensaria after a successful run as Chief Operating Officer for Mirion Technologies, a world-class, global provider of radiation measurement devices and services for the nuclear power, homeland security, military, industrial, and medical end markets.
In conjunction with Freed joining Sensaria, former CEO Andrew Cousin will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and also chair a newly formed Advisory Council which aims to provide advice and support to Sensaria with the goal of identifying and highlighting potential growth opportunities. John Doe, founder of JONDO, and Larry Abitbol, founder of Bay Photo, will serve alongside Cousin on the Advisory Council.
"I am excited and honored to join Sensaria," commented Freed. "The business possesses an impressive global footprint, a strong brand portfolio, and a very talented management team. I am focused on working with the Sensaria team to deliver a customer-centric approach that will help lead Sensaria into an exciting new chapter of growth. Additionally, we are thrilled to retain the exceptional expertise and institutional knowledge of Andrew Cousin, John Doe, and Larry Abitbol through our newly formed Advisory Council."
Under Cousin's leadership over the past 11 years, Sensaria grew from a single location to a global leader in the wall and home décor industry. Doe has participated in the global décor and art fulfillment industry for almost 35 years, while Abitbol has over 50 years of experience serving the professional photography market. Cousin, Doe, and Abitbol represent three of the most well-known and respected names across the personalized products ecosystem.
About Sensaria
Sensaria produces best-in-class décor products, custom frames, and art, enabling consumers and professional photographers to procure made-to-order and pre-designed curated art images. Sensaria is made up of wholly-owned direct-to-consumer and direct-to-pro websites and market-leading reseller relationships. With operations spread across the U.S. and Canada, Sensaria employs approximately 1,200 people to serve the nationwide customer base efficiently. For more information, please visit www.sensaria.com.
