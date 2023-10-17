Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Board of Directors for Rio Nuevo

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs has announced five appointees to the Rio Nuevo Board. This dynamic group of appointees have vast sector experience ranging from architecture and historic preservation, to commercial development and planning, affordable housing design and residential infill and finance.

The board consists of five seats appointed by the Governor, 2 by the House, and 2 from the Senate. These appointments have no term limits and board members serve until removed or reappointed by a Governor or member of the legislature.

“These new appointees will continue to advance the work of Rio Nuevo while also bringing in new ideas, opportunities for investment, and projects for people in their communities,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With their collaborative efforts, I’m confident Tucson will continue growing, attracting businesses and creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans. I have full faith that by bringing together such a diverse group of individuals, we will help Tucson reach its full potential.”

Below is the list of appointees:

Fletcher McCusker is a native Tucsonan and currently serves as the Chair of the Rio Nuevo Board. He was the founder and CEO of Providence Service Corporation, which is based in Tucson.

Sharaya Jimenez is a 5th generation Tucsonan and is the principal designer and founder of CUADRO. She has spent a decade working in the field of architecture and brings experience in affordable housing development, historic preservation, and community planning with a focus on desert dwelling.

Richard Osern is a third generation Arizonan and the owner of the historic Hotel Congress in Tucson. He is an entrepreneur and lawyer, having practiced law for many years arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Corky Poster is principal at Poster, Mirto & McDonald. He is a distinguished professor emeritus of the University of Arizona College of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape Architecture. He has received wide acclaim for his “grass roots urban design, community based architecture, and for pioneering an integrated approach to historic preservation planning.”

Taunya Villicana is a native Tucsonan and CEO of Affinity Wealth Management, which she co-founded in 2003. She has over 20 years of experience in financial planning, starting her career with Merrill Lynch before co-founding her own firm.