New York apparel designer Greg Speirs created the iconic "Lithuania Olympic Basketball Uniforms" and became the major sponsor of the Lithuanian Basketball Team immediately after the Olympics.”” — Mike Thompson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic brand was born the moment it was created by a New York apparel designer and his apparel was showcased to the world on the international stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics just so the Lithuanian Olympic Men’s basketball team could have something fun to wear during the Olympics. But the iconic tees ended up being unveiled on the Olympic medal ceremonies platform for the media and world to see, at that moment becoming the most popular fashion statement of the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then the public wanted to know the source and where they could buy a shirt The true documented fact is that they were never a Grateful Dead line or even a team line. The apparel has always been a separate unique independent line created and owned by the designer from the beginning in 1992, which came into this story completely owned and created by the designer, a fact that the news outlets did not report when the story initially broke in 1992. The reporters mislabeled them as a band item, just assumed a popular narrative and just ran with it. But that was not correct. The fact is that today the line would still have to be licensed from the designer who created it who is the official licensor of the brand.These initial stories were proved to be incorrect and untrue. The fact is that they were never "Grateful Dead" which is a documented fact. But the jerseys that the team were actually created by New York licensor & apparel designer Greg Speirs. The line is actually an independent line which came into this story, created and solely owned by the designer, and were not connected to any other entity. They were licensed to the team by him for something fun to wear.The truth is that the band gave a separate $5,000. donation to the team, as was reported in the news, but were not connected to Greg's Skullman tees.The artist played a much more significant part in the story than was initially reported and his name was pushed aside by the press in lieu of the preferred narrative and the bigger names involved. Immediately after the Olympics ended and the T-shirts started selling and became a hot collectible, Speirs saw it as a great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. The reason why Greg was the major sponsor of the 1992 Men’s Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team is because the biggest sponsorship came from the sales of shirts and he donated 100% of his profits to fund the team which started at $450,000. and may have skyrocketed to millions. All of Greg's profits went into Lithuanian player Sarunas Marciulionous' 'Sarunas Lithuanian Children’s Fund", which was controlled by the former Lithuania team player and NBA star.See the news story: https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/ The Lithuanian Slam-DunkingSkullmanon Tie-Dye T-Shirts represented the artist’s interpretation of a team rising from nothing, “Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It’s not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself,” recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, “The Other Dream Team”.See the documented news story:Listen to "The Other Dream Team" Interview:“Greg saw it as great opportunity to help the team and Lithuanian charities. The way that Greg's connection and huge donation was virtually unreported in ‘92 is worthy of a Paul Harvey style 'Rest of the Story' segment," says Slammin' Sports spokesman Mike Thompson. After 32 years finally beginning to be recognized for his total contribution.The film also seemed to make less significant his part than he actually did. The story was documented in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians' experiences behind the Iron Curtain. Aside from the Lithuanian Basketball Team's hardships on the road to the Olympics, it celebrates the artist's famous SkullmanSlammin' Skeletontie-dyed uniforms.See IMDB bio documentation: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/ The truth is that he played a much more significant role in the story, especially with his funding and donation. Much more attention should have been devoted to that fact. Turns out his part was a lot more significant than reported or even shown in the movie with others explaining what should have been explained by the artist himself.“The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in sports and Olympics history. It had a major influence on the direction of future sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed from that point on. No permission or license has been given to market any version of our protected brands or to connect a product to our original 1992 iconic product or pass it off as being connected to our original 1992 product.The unauthorized tribute products being illegally sold today, passing off as being connected to our 1992 product and the fame which it has acquired in the marketplace, have not been authorized and therefore are illegal and are a violation of Trademark Statute 15USC1125 among others and will eventually be caught up with and prosecuted. Creator and designer of the iconic Lithuanian Basketball Tie Dyed Olympic Uniforms explains the meaning in "The Other Dream Team" basketball documentary film.