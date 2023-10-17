Opera Mississippi Presents "Stages: My Journey With Stephen Sondheim" on November 13

Soprano Maryann Kyle is a regular performer with Opera Mississippi. Her one-woman-show, "Sondheim in the City," premiered in NYC at the Laurie Beechman Theatre/West Bank Café in 2011.

The Duling Hall Concert Series is an informal and casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal & casual setting. From small operas and operettas to tributes to Rock Legends.