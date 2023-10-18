Warriors Heart Virginia is Hiring Licensed Clinicians for Drug and Alcohol Rehab for Military, Veterans First Responders

Warriors Heart Virginia is now hiring licensed mental health and substance abuse clinicians to join their private residential treatment program team near Richmond, Virginia. Warriors Heart Virginia is now hiring licensed mental health and substance abuse clinicians to join their private residential treatment program team at their 520-acre ranch near Richmond. Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director Mike Marotta is now hiring licensed clinicians for their healing program that is exclusively for military, veterans and first responders. Warriors Heart Founders lead Soft Opening at their 520-acre ranch in Milford, Virginia, in-between Richmond and Fredericksburg, Virginia. L to R: Tom Crabbs (Military Liason, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Commonwealth of Virginia) with Warriors Heart Founder and Former Special Forces Tom Spooner at Warriors Heart Virginia Soft Opening.

Warriors Heart Virginia is now hiring licensed mental health and substance abuse clinicians for their private residential treatment program near Richmond.

It is through the team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to this mission that we are here today, and we're able to do what we are doing.” — Mike Marotta, Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warriors Heart announces they are now hiring Mental Health Therapists (LPC, QMHP-A) and Certified Substance Abuse Counselors (CSAC) for their second U.S. healing center, Warriors Heart Virginia , located in Milford, on a 520-acre ranch in-between Richmond and Fredericksburg. This private and accredited peer-to-peer healing center exclusively treats active duty military, veterans and first responders struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues.With over 1.1 million veterans in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. areas (according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs), Warriors Heart is seeking team members to play a key role in their “strength through healing” programs at this new east coast location. Licensed clinicians are encouraged to apply and join the team’s mission to “bring 1 million warriors home” at the nation’s #1 warrior healing center. Responsibilities will include individual and group counseling, charting, treatment team staffing, and maintaining compliance with relevant agencies.CEO/Founder Josh Lannon explained at the recent Warriors Heart Virginia Soft Opening on 9/11/23, “Based on the tremendous demand for our healing services at Warriors Heart in Texas (2500 have gone through the program since 2015), we were invited two years ago to come to Virginia, and answered the call. We’re here to support our warriors, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s ‘ Right Help, Right Now ’ behavioral health care plan.”Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director Mike Marotta is leading the team. Marotta is a husband, father, United States Air Force Veteran, and former Law Enforcement Officer for almost 2 decades. As a warrior, Marotta has struggled with PTSD and has unique insights into the difficulties and trauma our protectors often face. During the Soft Opening, Marotta emphasized, “Our nation's military and first responder communities need a solution today…. It is through the team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to this mission that we are here today, and we're able to do what we are doing.”Warriors Heart has also been recognized by their employees as a “Great Place to Work” for the past 4 years. In their most recent annual survey, 96% of their team said that “When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome” and 90% said, “I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.”Along with Detox, the new Warriors Heart Virginia’s 42-day residential treatment is a 60-bed facility based on Warriors Heart’s proven training program approach and peer-to-peer healing at their first location in Texas. It’s a holistic healing center, where clients regularly participate in individual and group therapy, and have the choice of electives (fishing at the lake, gym, hiking trails, K9 center, art studio, wood shop and more).In addition, Warriors Heart Virginia is a community care provider with the Veterans Affairs, and will continue to look for ways to support local organizations and businesses. Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner and U.S. Army Veteran Daniel M. Gade expressed gratitude at their recent Soft Opening, “I'll sing your praises….I have tons of resources…but what I don't have is enough people who are reaching into the community and doing the hard work of being the hands and feet of the community providing for our veterans.”HOW TO APPLY:Marotta explains, “To learn more and join a mission that matters, email your resume to virginiahr AT warriorsheart DOT com.”WEBSITE - Warriors Heart VirginiaMEDIA CONTACTLiz Kelly, 310-987-7207ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and now Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, FOX 5 DC, NBC 12 Richmond, CBS KENS5 San Antonio, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://warriorsheart.com

New Warriors Heart Virginia Healing Center with CEO Josh Lannon and Executive Director, USAF Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer Mike Marotta