Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Inductees Announced at Leadership Event Hosted by MediaVillage Education Foundation
MediaVillage Education Foundation announced the 2024 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees at its D-E-I-B Leadership Gathering in New York City.
Jack Myers, MediaVillage Education Foundation founder, named 16 D-E-I-B leaders at 14 organizations as inductees to the 2024 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors.”NEW YORK , NY , UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaVillage Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive advertising-supported media community through collective investment and positive impact, announced the 2024 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees at its D-E-I-B Leadership Gathering in New York City. Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage Education Foundation and AdvancingDiversity.org, made the announcement. Sixteen individuals at 14 organizations join 36 prior inductees, many of whom were at last night’s event introducing MediaVillage Education Foundation’s founding board members.
The 2024 AdvancingDiversity.org Hall of Honors inductees are (in alpha order by company):
• A+E Networks, Karen Gray, Chief Diversity Officer / Chief Administrative Officer
• AD CLUB & International ANDY Awards, Gina Grillo, President & CEO
• Alma Advertising, Isaac Mizrahi, CEO
• ANA AIMM, Lisette Arsuaga, Gilbert Davila, Carlos Santiago, Co-Founders
• Bold Culture, Darren Martin Jr., Founder & CEO
• Disney Advertising, Rita Ferro, President
• FUTURE NOW, Margaret Kim, Founder & CEO
• General Motors, Heather Stewart, General Director, Global Media and Marketing Services; Brianne Boles-Marshall, Global Marketing Services | Diversity Media Strategy & Investment
• Horizon Media, Bill Koenigsberg, Founder & CEO
• MAGNA Global, Dani Benowitz, President, US and Global
• Mattel, Inc., corporate acceptance
• McDonald’s Corporation, Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President, Field & Culture Marketing
• Reckitt, Gary Osifchin, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, U.S. Hygiene
• Walton Isaacson, Aaron Walton, CEO / Founder
Said Myers: “As a longtime activist for education and diversity as tools for generating growth in the advertising industry, it is our pleasure to recognize the leaders and supporters investing in the future through their commitment to diversity.”
The industry will acknowledge the 16 new inductees at the 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience on April 11, 2024 at Hall des Lumiėres in NYC. The Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors was created in 2018 to recognize companies, organizations, and individuals whose dedicated commitment to diversity has resulted in measurable success, proven to be good for their businesses, and been amplified as best practices for the industry.
Prior Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees include 3% Solution (Kat Gordon), 4A’s (Marla Kaplowitz), Advertising Council (Lisa Sherman), Allen Media Group (Byron Allen), American Family Insurance (Sherina Smith), Association of National Advertisers (Bob Liodice and Elliot Lum), Budweiser (Ricardo Marquez), CITI (Tina Davis), Comcast Advertising (Pooja Midha), The CW (Mark Pedowitz), dentsu (Jacki Kelley), The Female Quotient (Shelley Zalis), GroupM (Serena Anthony and Lukeisha Paul), Hershey Company (Jill Baskin), Howard University School of Communications (Gracie Lawson-Borders), Institute for Veteran and Military Families at Syracuse University (J. Michael Haynie), Interpublic Group (Michael Roth), IPG Mediabrands (Hermon Ghermay), IRTS Foundation (Joyce Tudryn), Mastercard (Cheryl Guerin), MOBE (Yvette Moyo), Muslim Public Affairs Council (Sue Obeidi), NBCU (Gina LaRussa), The One Club for Creativity (Kevin Swanepoel), P&G (Marc Pritchard), Publicis Media Americas (Tim Jones), Springboard Enterprises (Kay Koplovitz), Unilever (Aline Santos), UWG (Monique Nelson), Verizon (Diego Scotti), Walmart / Sam’s Club (Tony Rogers), Walt Disney Company (Tim McNeal), The Writers Lab (Nitza Wilon and Elizabeth Kaiden).
Added Myers: “MediaVillage Education Foundation’s mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections. As a nonprofit organization, we are committed to unleashing the full potential of the industry’s workforce, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth.”
For more information about MediaVillage Education Foundation, please visit www.AboutMediaVillage.com. For partnership details, contact Maryann Teller at Maryann@MediaVillage.org. For media inquiries, please contact: Diane Stefani at Diane@MediaVillage.org.
About MediaVillage Education Foundation:
MediaVillage Education Foundation is an award-winning 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community through collective investment in education and positive impact. Its mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections, with the goal of unleashing the full potential of the industry’s workforce, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. Founder Jack Myers was honored with the 2023 Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERIT Awards program. Visit www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
