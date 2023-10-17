Submit Release
Sweden donates EUR 26 million to support Moldova’s energy supply and energy efficiency

SWEDEN, October 17 - Published

The funds will support Moldova’s vulnerable households through the winter, and contribute to long-term energy efficiency and expansion of infrastructure in the country.

“Moldova has been severely affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With this support package, we will help Moldova at this critical stage. The support will help vulnerable households survive the winter,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Of the EUR 26 million in total support, EUR 17 million will go to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support its work in Moldova. EUR 9 million will go to the energy fund that Moldova and the United Nations Development Programme established to support particularly vulnerable households through the winter. 

Sweden is one of the largest bilateral development assistance donors to Moldova, having provided almost EUR 17 million in ongoing reform support in 2023. The long-term reform efforts are based on Moldova’s closer ties with the EU and are focused on democracy, human rights, gender equality, peaceful development, market economy development, and the environment and climate.

 

