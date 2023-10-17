Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on U.S. Highway 14 at Iroquois

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

Contact:

Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

IROQUOIS, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, the Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad (RCPE) will begin railroad crossing repair work on U.S. Highway 14 at the east edge of Iroquois. This repair work will temporarily close Highway 14 at this location.

There is a designated detour route in place consisting of two miles of narrow gravel road and one mile of paved road. Due to the road surface and width, double trailers, long loads, or over-width loads will not be allowed on the detour. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes on state routes around the railroad crossing closure.

This work is part of RCPE’s scheduled repairs throughout the area this fall. The anticipated completion date for the Highway 14 rail replacement project is Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

