Governor Abbott Announces Clear Lake Shores Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 17 - October 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Clear Lake Shores, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Clear Lake Shores on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Clear Lake Shores and across every region of our state to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

“Governor Abbott expressed the importance of music to the Texas brand,” said Mayor Randy Chronister. “This very much holds true for the Clear Lake Shores brand. Live music has always been a part of our city's culture, whether it's our summer concert series in the park, holiday celebrations, community gatherings, or socializing on the weekends at one of our fantastic small businesses. We are excited to wear this Music Friendly Texas Community designation as a badge of honor."

"Clear Lake Shores is proud to be the first city in the Bay Area of Houston to receive accreditation from the Texas Music Office,” said Clear Lake Shores EDC President Jonny Boultinghouse. “State leaders have recognized the positive economic impact that the music industry has on the state of Texas, and community leaders in Clear Lake Shores recognize its impact at the local level. Even with our small population, visitors of our Town Center have the opportunity to listen to local musicians perform at half a dozen venues every day of the week. We have proudly earned the reputation as the 'live music capital of Clear Lake.’”

“Clear Lake Shores is where the music never stops!” said Bay Area Houston Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Colton Trout. “As the first city in the Bay Area Houston to receive accreditation from the Texas Music Office, we proudly celebrate the vibrant melodies that echo through the city. With music enriching our culture and weaving through the entire Bay Area community, they’ve earned their reputation as being the place to be for live music.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 21, and will include speakers from the Clear Lake Shores community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Clear Lake Shores Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 PM

Okies Yardhouse

1010 Marina Bay Dr.

Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565

More details: facebook.com/events/858924649127969/

Inquiries may be directed to Jonny Boultinghouse, Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corporation, (713) 855-5441, boultinghouse.clsedc@gmail.com

Clear Lake Shores becomes the 49th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.