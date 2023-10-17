Trousdale County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department into the death of a woman in April has resulted in the indictment of a Castalian Springs man.

On April 23rd, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined deputies from Trousdale County in investigating the death of Erica Faye Kemp (DOB 02/15/1987) on Carr Lane in Castalian Springs. Kemp had been struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries. During the course of the investigation, agents determined she was struck by a vehicle operated by Ryan Richmond.

On October 16th, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ryan Alan Richmond (DOB 03/25/1981) with one count of Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness, one count of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, one count of Driving Under the Influence, and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash. On Tuesday, Richmond was arrested and booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $30,000 bond.