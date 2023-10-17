DocGo Inc: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On September 6th, the New York Controller announced that it has rejected a contract with DocGo, worth $432 million, citing that “There was little evidence to show that this company has the experience to provide the services it has been contracted for. Contradictory information was provided regarding their fiscal capacity and serious questions were raised about the integrity and responsibility of this vendor and their subcontractors.”

On this news, the company’s shares fell significantly during trading, harming investors.

