Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Apple HomePod Users of Consumer Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Apple HomePod Users to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is currently representing consumers in a class action against Apple for allegedly unlawfully recording users through its Siri voice assistant. The case is
Lopez et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 4:19-cv-04577-JSW (N.D. Cal.) and is currently pending in the Northern District of California. If you purchased an Apple HomePod, you may be part of this case and have a claim.

If you are or previously were an Apple HomePod user, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7272 or via email to Alesandra Greco (agreco@lowey.com).

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.


Primary Logo

