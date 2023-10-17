Every year the Court highlights the important rights and obligations of all American citizens through coordinated outreach to area schools involving a personal visit from a judge, commissioner or a temporary judge, and providing a constitutional law presentation followed by dialogue with classroom students.
Monterey County judges commemorate Constitution Day at King City, San Ardo schools
