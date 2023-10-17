Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Success In Any Economy,” Co-Authored with Brian Tracy

Best Selling Author - Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina

CARVER, MA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned business psychologist, Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina, has achieved a remarkable milestone as her latest book, co-authored with the legendary, Brian Tracy, "Success In Any Economy," soared to the top of Amazon's best-seller list. Published by CelebrityPress®, the book graced the literary world on October 12, 2023.

Upon its release, “Success In Any Economy” made waves in the literary world. Solidifying its place as a top resource in multiple categories, and propelling to the forefront of Amazon’s Best Sellers list. This dynamic book has soared to #7 in the Direct Marketing category, #12 in the Sales & Selling category, and #36 in Entrepreneurship. As a testament to its exceptional value and wide-ranging appeal, "Success In Any Economy" continues to inspire individuals and businesses in today's ever-evolving economic landscape.

At the core of this extraordinary journey lies Dr. Heidi’s vital contribution, "The Pitfall of Hiring Friends." Her chapter is a testament to her dedication to empowering others. It is a must-read for anyone seeking to navigate the ever-changing landscape of business and personal success.

Meet Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina:

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina empowers individuals and organizations to enhance their performance and achieve their objectives. Her workshops, seminars, consulting, and speaking engagements have consistently garnered acclaim for their transformative impact on those fortunate enough to attend. With an unwavering commitment to making psychology accessible to all, she has become a beacon of wisdom in the world of business.

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina's passion for disseminating knowledge extends beyond the written word. As the host of the "Dr. Heidi The Business Psychologist" podcast, she shares her expertise with a broad audience, delving into topics related to business psychology, leadership, and personal development. Her voice resonates with listeners, inspiring them to reach new heights in their personal and professional lives.

In addition to her impressive portfolio of achievements, Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina is the founder of Dr. Heidi The Book Publisher, a socially responsible publishing company dedicated to producing books that have a positive impact on underserved communities. Her commitment to social responsibility and education is evident in her belief that these forces can catalyze positive change, exemplifying her multifaceted professional background.

For more information about Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina and her work, please visit www.drheidigregorymina.com.

Success In Any Economy is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.