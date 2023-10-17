Update No. 1: Rutland Barracks / Theft of VSP cruiser and patrol rifle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B4006554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Christopher Barber

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Between 2-4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft of VSP cruiser and patrol rifle

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

As part of this ongoing investigation, the Vermont State Police currently has a heavy law-enforcement presence on West Street in Rutland. Members of the public should avoid the area, and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the theft of a VSP cruiser and a patrol rifle that was taken from the vehicle.

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland City between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The cruiser was subsequently located elsewhere in Rutland City, but the Sig Sauer patrol rifle that had been secured in the vehicle had been forcibly removed. The circumstances of the vehicle theft are under active investigation.

Surveillance video in the area captured images of the suspect carrying the rifle. A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -