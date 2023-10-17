NEWS RELEASE

Oct. 17, 2023

Gov. Cox announces executive orders about service and volunteerism

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 17, 2023) — Recognizing the value of volunteering and giving service, Gov. Spencer Cox announced two executive orders to promote service and volunteerism statewide.

Executive Order 2023-08 will encourage each state agency to organize a department-wide service project and give employees two hours of administrative leave to participate. This order applies to the 24,000 state employees over the next year.

Executive Order 2023-09 will add a community service component to businesses seeking economic development incentives from the state. Effective immediately, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity will require businesses that receive any kind of future economic development support to provide at least 20 service hours per high paying job per year for the duration of the incentive. This order was issued to encourage service and volunteerism to become an ongoing corporate value for those who receive state incentives.

“Service is a core part of our administration and of Utah’s culture at large – it’s who we are,” Gov. Cox said. “In Utah, we have more volunteers per capita than any other state in the nation, and as governor, I want to do everything I can to keep it that way. By providing opportunities and incentives to our state employees, our students and the private sector, we can improve mental health, build community, and ensure service and volunteerism remain a defining part of Utah culture.”

Gov. Cox also announced he will be hosting a community symposium in January 2024 where experts will discuss the science, benefits and practice of volunteerism and opportunities for the community to get involved. In addition, Lt. Gov. Henderson will be leading a pilot project for service opportunities in Utah high schools. More details on both the symposium and school pilot project will be released in the coming weeks.

Kirk Aubry, CEO of Savage, said his company allows employees to spend three hours per month volunteering and he endorsed the state’s efforts.

