Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,883 in the last 365 days.

Weekend lane closure at Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road, Sunday, Oct. 22

Posted on Oct 17, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

WAIMEA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming closure on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the intersection of Kawaihae Road (Route 19) and Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250), near Waiʻaka Bridge.

A single lane closure will be needed at the intersection of Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for pothole filling and repaving. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be staged at either end of the work area to manage traffic through the three-way stop.

During the closure, crews will monitor traffic flow through the work area to maintain manageable wait times on either side. A project to improve the intersection is scheduled to begin construction in 2025.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather permitting. For Hawaiʻi Island weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

 

 

###

You just read:

Weekend lane closure at Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road, Sunday, Oct. 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more