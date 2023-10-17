Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q23 Results on October 31, 2023

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its third quarter 2023 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on October 31, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on November 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free:
International:
Conference ID:
       1-877-328-5507
1-412-317-5423
10181971
     

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free:
International:
Replay Conference ID:
       1-877-344-7529
1-412-317-0088
4519258
     

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
866.632.1770
ir@artisanpartners.com


