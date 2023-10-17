ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Phase 1b Clinical Data for ORIC 114 in EGFR/HER2 Exon 20 Mutated NSCLC at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023

Company to host a conference call and webcast on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:00 am ET featuring Dr. Alexander Spira to discuss initial data and potential of ORIC-114 in EGFR/HER2 mutated cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that the company will present two poster presentations at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 taking place October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. The presentations will highlight the initial Phase 1b clinical data for ORIC-114 in EGFR/HER2 exon 20 mutated cancers and new preclinical data for ORIC-114 demonstrating activity against additional atypical mutations in EGFR.



In conjunction with the ESMO presentations, ORIC will host a conference call and webcast on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will be joined by Dr. Alexander Spira, Clinical Director, NEXT Oncology-Virginia, who will share his perspective on the initial data from the Phase 1b study and the potential of ORIC-114 to treat EGFR/HER2 exon 20 mutated cancers.

Details of the ESMO poster presentations are as follows:

Title: A Global Phase 1b Study of ORIC-114, a Highly Selective, Brain Penetrant EGFR and HER2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring EGFR Exon 20 or HER2 Alterations Poster #: 1333P Poster Session: NSCLC, metastatic Date & Time: Monday, October 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CEST Title: Preclinical Activity of ORIC-114, a Highly Selective, Brain Penetrant, Irreversible Kinase Inhibitor, Against Atypical Mutations in EGFR Poster #: 1345P Poster Session: NSCLC, metastatic Date & Time: Monday, October 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CEST

Full abstracts are available for public viewing via the ESMO website . ePosters will be available Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CEST.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. A live webcast and audio archive of the conference call will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, and (3) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

