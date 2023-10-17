Grgich Hills Estate to Participate in the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue and the World Food Prize Event in Des Moines, Iowa
Harnessing Change, Cultivating Peace Through Agriculture
Our goal is to unite the industry in a sustainable movement that not only benefits the environment but also enhances the quality and resilience of our vineyards for generations to come.”RUTHERFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grgich Hills Estate is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious 2023 Borlaug Dialogue at the World Food Prize Event, which gathers global leaders, experts, educators, and students to discuss critical issues related to food security and nutrition.
— Ivo Jeramaz, Vice President and Winemaker, Grich Hills Estate
The Borlaug Dialogue, taking place from October 24 to 26, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, will address transformative solutions to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and nourishing food system. Grgich Hills Estate will play an active role by hosting a breakout session titled "Regenerative Organic Agriculture: Economic, Environmental, Scientific, and Human Impacts" on October 25, 2023, at the Iowa Events Center, Rooms 319-320, from 11:45 AM to 12:45 CDT.
Regenerative Organic Agriculture is at the forefront of combating global environmental challenges, focusing on soil health, nutritional density, environmental well-being, biodiversity, and human health. Research demonstrates that adopting a holistic approach to agriculture has a positive impact on the environment. The session panel will feature distinguished experts, including Ivo Jeramaz, Vice President and Winemaker of Grgich Hills; Elizabeth Whitlow, Executive Director of Regenerative Organic Alliance; Drew Erikson, Farm Manager at Rodale Institute; Andy Naja-Riese CEO of the Agricultural Institute of Marin; and Tucker Kuhn, Executive Director of Roots of Peace. The event will be moderated by Sally Camm, Head of Marketing for Grgich Hills Estate.
Grgich Hills Estate takes pride in being 100% estate grown and Certified Regenerative Organic through the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA). This "Organic Plus" approach encompasses science-driven techniques such as no-till soil management, enhancing organic matter to support microbial life, integrating livestock and biodiversity, and prioritizing the well-being of farm and winery workers. These practices are essential components in the fight against climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We have witnessed the profound positive impact of regenerative organic farming practices on our land, and we are eager to share our knowledge and collaborate with other wineries," says Ivo Jeramaz, Vice President and Winemaker at Grgich Hills Estate. "Our goal is to unite the industry in a sustainable movement that not only benefits the environment but also enhances the quality and resilience of our vineyards for generations to come."
Grgich Hills Estate has been a partner of Roots of Peace for over 25 years, sharing a commitment to fostering positive change through agriculture. The collaboration between the two organizations began in Croatia, where they worked together to remove landmines left from the War of Independence and re-establish vineyards, ultimately transforming Croatia into a top tourist destination.
Grgich Hills Estate is honored to be part of the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue, continuing its commitment to sustainable agriculture and positive global change. Together with Roots of Peace, we aim to harness change, cultivate peace, and shape the future of food and agriculture.
For more information about Grgich Hills Estate and their commitment to sustainable practices, please visit their website at www.grgich.com
For additional details about the Borlaug Dialogue, the World Food Prize Event, or the Regenerative Organic Agriculture Breakout Session, please visit https://www.worldfoodprize.org/en/events/borlaug_dialogue/2023_borlaug_dialogue/2023_borlaug_dialogue_agenda/
Rene Mandeville
iVoice Communications, Inc.
+1 917-833-4735
email us here