Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,883 in the last 365 days.

Akero Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Virtual Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, today announced management will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including NASH, a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated). Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Investor Contact:
Austin Murtagh
212.698.8696
IR@akerotx.com

Media Contact:
Sarah O’Connell
732.456.0092
soconnell@vergescientific.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Akero Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Virtual Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more