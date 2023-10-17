Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, will release its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

