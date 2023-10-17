Submit Release
The Vita Coco Company to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 31, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1c04615dffc74402a2b94fb894e2f2b6 and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The Company is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation™.

