Video: Isaacman Honored With NBAA 2023 Meritorious Service to Aviation Award

Oct. 17, 2023

Isaacman, founder and CEO of payments company Shift4, may be best known as the commander of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian space mission to orbit in 2021. For his exemplary accomplishments as an aviator, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Isaacman has been named the 2023 recipient of NBAA’s 2023 Meritorious Service to Aviation Award at the Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

