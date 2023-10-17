ALUS strengthens its presence in Quebec with the launch of two new communities

The ALUS program takes root in Chaudière-Appalaches, the Laurentians and in Laval and Montreal

SAINT-VALLIER-DE-BELLECHASSE, Quebec and SAINTE-SOPHIE, Quebec, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALUS officially launched two new communities in the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches and the Laurentians, in collaboration with the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) of Quebec.

The national ALUS program has existed in Canada for almost twenty years and was established in Quebec in 2016 thanks to a strong partnership with the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) of Montérégie. In 2021, Outaouais became the second region to benefit from the adoption of the ALUS program. Now expanding into Chaudière-Appalaches and the Laurentians, ALUS aims to multiply the number of participants and nature-based solutions on Quebec’s agricultural territory.

In addition to fostering agricultural leadership and creating links between local communities interested in agri-environmental practices, the ALUS program is currently the only program in Quebec to offer an annual monetary payment to farmers who decide to implement biodiversity-enhancing projects and produce ecosystem services on their land. ALUS supports farmers on the ground, which makes it possible to respond to agricultural and environmental issues specific to each region.

The launch of ALUS Chaudière-Appalaches took place on the 11th at the Paularo Farm in Saint-Vallier. The event brought together roughly fifty people, including partners, agricultural producers and media. Throughout the day, participants were treated to presentations by researchers and specialists, as well as a tour of the farm’s riparian buffer, an ALUS project run by the farm’s owner with the support of the Bureau d’écologie appliquée (BEA). During lunch, participants had the opportunity to exchange views with the many stakeholders present.

Following ALUS’ undeniable success in the Outaouais region, and thanks to the financial support of Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Syndicats locaux des Laurentides, the Fédération de l’UPA Outaouais-Laurentides and ALUS have decided to extend the program to the Laurentians, Laval and Montreal.

For the official launch of ALUS Laurentides, the Alary family welcomed federal elected officials, agri-environmental partners and producers to their farm, Les Fromagiers de la table ronde, in Sainte-Sophie. Participants heard from a number of speakers, toured the ecological corridor project and sampled local products.

Interested in taking part in the ALUS program? Contact your local program coordinator:

ALUS Chaudière-Appalaches

Isabelle Lessard

ALUS Laurentides

Maria José Maezo et Stéphanie Hedrei

Quotes :

“The St. Lawrence Lowlands are a unique and ecologically rich ecosystem. We are proud to support actions on farmland that are essential to the survival and recovery of species at risk. The Government of Canada has adopted an approach to species at risk that includes working with partners and stakeholders to implement mitigation measures and identify opportunities to improve the conservation of species at risk, and will continue to work with its many partners to achieve this goal.”

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“The launch of two new ALUS communities in Quebec demonstrates the willingness of the province’s farming community to be part of the solution to biodiversity loss and climate change. Communities across the country are supporting farmers and ranchers who are implementing nature-based climate solutions on their land to provide ecosystem services for the benefit of society and future generations. Together, we’re building our collective resilience.”

— Bryan Gilvesy, CEO, ALUS

“After more than two years of implementing the ALUS program at the Fédération, we can see that it’s a program that makes sense for producers. There are fewer and fewer farmers in Quebec, and we’re at the heart of what’s being done in terms of land use and development. The Federation is proud to be a partner of ALUS, not only to protect endangered species in the right way, but also to protect farmland for future generations. With ALUS Laurentides, we are opening the door to a region that is fertile ground for agri-environmental projects.”

—Audrey Lemaire, Member of the executive board of the Fédération UPA Outaouais-Laurentides and President of the Basses-Laurentides UPA Union.

About ALUS

ALUS is a national charitable organization that provides expertise, resources, and direct financial support to 38 communities across six provinces where more than 1,600 farmers and ranchers establish and steward nature-based solutions on their land. Through these solutions, they deliver ecosystem services to help sustain agriculture and fight climate change and biodiversity loss for the benefit of communities and future generations. Projects such as enhanced wetlands, windbreaks, riparian buffer zones, wildlife habitats, adaptive agricultural practices and other impactful environmental solutions produce cleaner air, cleaner water, greater biodiversity, carbon sequestration, erosion control, flood and drought mitigation, pollinator and wildlife habitat, and other ecological services. Learn more at ALUS.ca .

About the Fédération UPA Chaudière-Appalaches

The Fédération de l’UPA de la Chaudière-Appalaches brings together and represents agricultural producers who own the 5,500 farms in the ten regional county municipalities of the Chaudière-Appalaches administrative region. The Federation contributes to the continuous and sustainable improvement of the quality of life of all agricultural and forestry producers in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, by acting to promote, defend and develop their professional, economic and social interests. The UPA is a professional union organization whose raison d’être and actions are based on the values of respect for the individual, solidarity, collective action, social justice, equity and democracy. www.chaudiere-appalaches.upa.qc.ca

About the Fédération UPA Outaouais-Laurentides

The Fédération de l’UPA de l’Outaouais-Laurentides is a union organization representing roughly 2,500 farm businesses in the 16 regional county municipalities located in the Outaouais, Laurentians, Laval and Montreal regions. The UPA contributes to improving the social, economic and cultural living conditions of agricultural producers. www.outaouais-laurentides.upa.qc.ca



For further information, please contact :

Nadine Mercure

Director, Communications & Digital Strategy, ALUS

media@alus.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/263c66e9-e899-4689-bbc4-1b52ec56cf55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c0d7ca6-cb2b-4953-8ea8-beb215dc7171