Swearing-In Ceremony for Raburn Held in Furnas County Court

Jennifer Raburn, Clerk Magistrate for the Furnas County Court in the 11th Judicial District, was formally sworn in on October 16, 2023, at a ceremony hosted by County Judge Anne Paine.

Raburn works in the 11th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Robin Cobaugh of Ogallala, Karen Mueller of Imperial, Annette Shafer of North Platte, Traci Loker of Stockville, Brenda Cochran of Tryon/Stapleton/Thedford/Mullen, Kathy Woodmancy of Grant, Deborah League of Benkelman, Myndee Hagan of Lexington and Elwood, Gretchen Wiebe of Hayes Center and McCook, and Linda Smith of Trenton.

Judges Joel Jay, Anne Paine, Tanya Roberts-Connick, Edward Steenburg, and Jeffrey Wightman preside over the courts and direct the magistrates in District 11 which includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, & Thomas Counties. 


Photo: L-R State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Jennifer Raburn, and Judge Paine.

