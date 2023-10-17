Synthetic Paper Market Size is Projected to Attain a Value of $1,573.44 Million, With a Consistent Growth of 5.52% CAGR by 2030

Synthetic Paper Market: Information by Product (Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), PET), By Application (Label, Non-Label), and Region — Forecast till 2030

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The production of synthetic papers begins with the creation of a synthetic resin, which originates from the petroleum industry. The properties of tear resistance, water resistance, oil resistance, chemical resistance, and high durability are just some of the features that set synthetic paper. “Stringent government rules and growing environmental concerns over pulp paper will drive the market,” quoted by the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/synthetic-paper-market/request-sample

Rising Trends

Synthetic papers may be recycled and repurposed as plastic resins for use in a variety of applications. The expansion of the market for synthetic paper throughout the world is being helped along by the product's environmentally favourable qualities. The majority of the major operational firms in the synthetic paper business advocate for the use of synthetic paper that is entirely recycled. Recycle, Reuse, Respect, and Reduce are the four tenets of the philosophy that Polyart adheres to in order to preserve and enhance environmentally friendly qualities.

Growth Opportunities

The global paper industry is estimated to be over 400 million tonnes, with pulp or paper based on wood constituting the vast majority of production. Because these pulp or wood-based papers use wood as their major resource and are less expensive than synthetic paper, forests are being cut down to make room for these products. On the other hand, the production of synthetic papers is a technique that is favourable to the environment and contributes to the preservation of the ecosystem by lowering the demand for natural resources. Synthetic paper's market share in the paper sector might be bolstered with the support of various research and development efforts carried out by producers towards the goal of bringing down the price of synthetic paper, which would lead to a rise in the product's utilisation.

Regional Overview

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the market and generated 35.9% of global revenue. Due to the rising demand in the packaging, printing, and pharmaceutical industries, the market for the product in the Asia Pacific region was estimated to be worth around USD 389.2 million in 2021.

Over 28.0 percent of global sales in 2021 was attributable to Europe. Due to the growing usage of the product in the food and beverage and pet food labelling sectors, the demand for synthetic paper in the U.K. is predicted to rise at the quickest rate for label application.

Key Highlights

The global synthetic paper market size is expected to reach USD 1,573.44 million in 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2022 to 2030.

is expected to reach USD 1,573.44 million in 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2022 to 2030. The market for Synthetic paper market is segmented into the following: product, application, and region.

The market may be broken down into Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and PET, depending on the type of product. In 2021, the BOPP product segment dominated the market and was responsible for 57.5% of worldwide sales.

Competitors in Synthetic Paper Market

The major companies competing in the synthetic paper industry are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Yupo Corporation (Japan), and Arjobex SAS (France).

Recent Developments by key players

The "SUPERYUPO Double" (grade: FRBW) grade for oil-based offset printing, suited for double-sided printing on paper using oil-based ink, was introduced by Yupo Corporation in September 2020

In June 2019, Yupo Corporation created their novel synthetic paper for label applications, which is made from biodegradable plastic resin. These YUPO Green Synthetic papers, which replace conventional crude oil-based paper, are created from sugarcane bagasse.

Segmentation of Synthetic Paper Market

By Product

Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

PET

By Application

Label

Non-Label

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/synthetic-paper-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com