North Kansas City License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the North Kansas City License Office has been awarded to Bella Risk WS LLC. Chase R. Williams, DBA North Kansas City License Office says, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve the community of North Kansas City. Graduating from North Kansas City High School myself and living in the Northland my entire life, we hope to bring a license office to the community that everyone can be proud of!” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location, 2421 Burlington Dr. Ste. B, North Kansas City, Mo., 64416 will close on Friday, October 13 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Monday, October 23 at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 816-710-6600.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Kansas City License Office – 1161 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., 64106

Parkville License Office – 6400 N Cosby Avenue, Kansas City, Mo., 64151

Gladstone License Office – 5943 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, Mo., 64119



list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

