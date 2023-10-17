Lake Pend Oreille Angler Science Program: a chance to win prizes for fishing!

How you can participate

Complete a fishing logbook – Anglers must record information while fishing for rainbow trout on Lake Pend Oreille during two time periods that coincide with local fishing derbies.

Nov. 1-5 the Lake Pend Oreille Angler's Club is hosting its Fall Derby

Nov. 18-26 the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club is hosting its Thanksgiving Derby

There will be a free raffle associated with each time period for participants who submit their logbooks by Dec. 10.

Rules for the raffle are the same as previous years, but logbook pick-up locations have changed. Logbooks will be included with the purchase of all derby tickets.

If you are not participating in a derby, don’t worry. Free logbooks can be picked up at the Panhandle Regional office at 2885 W Kathleen Ave in Coeur d'Alene. For full details, check out this link .

Report tagged rainbow trout –To better understand rainbow trout catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, Fish and Game is conducting a tagging study in Lake Pend Oreille.