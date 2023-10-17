Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,878 in the last 365 days.

Lake Pend Oreille Angler Science Program: a chance to win prizes for fishing!

How you can participate

Complete a fishing logbook – Anglers must record information while fishing for rainbow trout on Lake Pend Oreille during two time periods that coincide with local fishing derbies. 

  • Nov. 1-5 the Lake Pend Oreille Angler's Club is hosting its Fall Derby
  • Nov. 18-26 the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club is hosting its Thanksgiving Derby

There will be a free raffle associated with each time period for participants who submit their logbooks by Dec. 10.  

Rules for the raffle are the same as previous years, but logbook pick-up locations have changed. Logbooks will be included with the purchase of all derby tickets. 

If you are not participating in a derby, don’t worry. Free logbooks can be picked up at the Panhandle Regional office at 2885 W Kathleen Ave in Coeur d'Alene. For full details, check out this link .

Report tagged rainbow trout –To better understand rainbow trout catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, Fish and Game is conducting a tagging study in Lake Pend Oreille.

You just read:

Lake Pend Oreille Angler Science Program: a chance to win prizes for fishing!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more