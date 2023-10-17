Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,906 in the last 365 days.

Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars Announces the Return of Original "Glo" Formula

Raw Rev Glo

Glo is Returning!

Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of its original "Glo" formula, scheduled to hit the market next month.

I messed up. I had big ambitions of improving the product, but customers did not like the taste. In addition, there were production issues beyond my control with the packer changing the formula.”
— Founder and CEO Alice Benedetto
HAWTHORNE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY - Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of its original "Glo" formula, scheduled to hit the market next month. This momentous decision follows a surge of consumer demands and a noticeable decline in sales. Raw Rev's re-release of their low-sugar and high-protein Glo bars will be accompanied by a fresh, eye-catching packaging design, highlighting the new and improved formula.

Founder and CEO Alice Benedetto candidly acknowledges, "I messed up. I had big ambitions of improving the product, but customers did not like the taste. In addition, there were production issues beyond my control with the packer changing the formula. In conclusion, I learned a ton and am excited to make our customers happy again!"

Raw Rev, a company founded by Alice Benedetto, RN, chef, and mother of two, based on her unwavering commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of others, has been at the forefront of the energy bar industry since 2004. Raw Rev proudly asserts its status as the pioneering force behind the introduction of plant-based, vegan energy bars that are both low in sugar and high in protein.

The decision to revert to the original "Glo" formula has stemmed from an outpouring of dissatisfaction from consumers who cherished the initial product. The adjustments in formula had inadvertently led to an adverse impact on the taste and quality of the bars, leaving many devoted customers disillusioned.

To ensure the revitalized formula remains true to the beloved original, Raw Rev meticulously conducted a focus group involving loyal patrons and meticulously incorporated their feedback into the formulation.

Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars are available in an array of retail stores, including renowned outlets such as Wegmans, Big Y, Sprouts, and Kroger.

Raw Rev looks forward to reconnecting with its valued customers and expressing its gratitude for their unwavering support throughout this transformative journey. With the return of the original "Glo" formula, Raw Rev aims to once again captivate taste buds and deliver a nourishing, plant-based energy bar that lives up to its legacy.

For further information, please visit www.rawrev.com


About Raw Rev:
Raw Rev is a pioneering brand committed to delivering wholesome and nutritious plant-based protein bars to health-conscious consumers. With a focus on real ingredients and delectable flavors, Raw Rev aims to provide products that empower individuals on their wellness journey.

Alice Benedetto
Raw Rev
+1 914-326-4000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

RawRev Vegan Protein Bars Taste Test & Review!

You just read:

Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars Announces the Return of Original "Glo" Formula

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more