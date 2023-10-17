Cobalt Celebrates Its Dealers, Associates and Vendor Partners While Introducing Its All-New R33 Surf Model and CS Series

The company’s 2024 dealer event provided recognition for the past year’s success while emphasizing the importance of setting new goals for dealer performance, innovation, and improvement in the year ahead.



NEODESHA, Kan., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury day boat manufacturer Cobalt Boats continued its series of World Class Dealer Meetings with a special three-day event on September 10-13 at the Mission Bay Resort in San Diego, CA. Held annually to recognize dealer accomplishments, this year’s meeting incorporated a theme of “Higher, Faster, Stronger” to pay homage to San Diego’s annual Comic-Con International Comic Convention. Connecting with this theme, the Sept. 12 Awards Banquet helped inspire and motivate attendees to achieve greater success by setting higher goals and seeking constant improvement and innovation in their sales techniques, while this year’s top dealers were recognized for their outstanding work in 2023.

Dealer Highlights

Along with the regional sales conferences, highlights of the dealer schedule included the general business meeting with state-of-the-industry and state-of-Cobalt recaps followed by an interactive and intriguing fireside chat, sales updates, and a product development report. Other events included a two-mile Fun Run/Walk, and a ‘dockside showcase’ of the new Cobalt models, detailing the latest in state-of-the-art craftsmanship and design. Engaging breakout sessions covered business development discussions focusing on such topics as latest trends in 2024, enhancing the customer experience, exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth, and learning about Cobalt’s forthcoming Monsoon engine. Complementing these activities were wake-surfing and boat-testing sessions for Cobalt’s new model-year products, and a vendor mall where Cobalt’s premier partners displayed their product offerings. The meeting’s grand finale was the Cobalt-Con banquet honoring the following dealers with the highest rankings for sales and customer satisfaction:

Top Sales– Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA Hagadone Marine Group, Coeur D’Alene, ID Seattle Boat Co, Inc., Seattle, WA Action Water Sports, Hudsonville, MI West Coast Boat Center, Rocklin, CA The Harbor, Branson, MO Slalom Shop, Lewisville, TX Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL Premier Marine, LLC, Middleton, MA The Boat House of Cape Coral, Cape Coral, FL Village Marina, Eldon, MO Futrell Marine, Nashville, AR River Valley Power & Sport, Inc., Red Wing, MN Parks Marina, Okoboji, IA Arrowhead Boat Sales, Afton, OK Boat Town, Inc., Austin, TX Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, Fox Lake, IL Walker’s Point Marina, Gravenhurst, ON, Canada Boats By George, Inc., Lake George, NY Lake Norman Marina, Sherill’s Ford, NC World’s Largest Dealer– Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA World’s Largest Single-Market Dealer– Seattle Boat Co, Inc., Seattle, WA Customer Satisfaction Awards– Central Region: The Harbor, Branson, MO Eastern Region: Travis Marine, Knoxville, TN Western Region: Paris Marine, Peterborough, ON, Canada Worldwide: Travis Marine, Knoxville, TN “C” You On The Water Contest– Seattle Boat Co, Inc., Seattle, WA

Product Preview

The 2024 new-product preview featured the new R33 Surf model, the new CS Series with details on all these exciting products forthcomings in 2024.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Contact: Kelle Pierce 1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com