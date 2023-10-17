ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY LEADERS JOIN MOVEMENT TO SOLVE WIDENING SKILLED CAREER GAP AS SEASON ONE OF SKILLS JAM DEBUTS

SKILLS JAM follows 14 teens from five teams through tough times, talent, and triumph as they journey to the 2023 SkillsUSA nationals where they put their skills to the test in this heart-stopping competition. A SKILLS JAM is a three-part docuseries produced by Skilled Careers Coalition and IGN Entertainment, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, SkillsUSA, and Ascendant Studios. The Jacksonville (NC) High School team is one of two featured in the series competing in Teamworks, a collaboration of skills across carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical.

SKILLS JAM spotlights kids with mad skills competing for the national title in their chosen craft. Through their stories, SKILLS JAM will inspire kids to pursue skilled careers as a rewarding path.” — John Montgomery, Executive Producer, SKILLS JAM

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKILLS JAM (www.skillsjam.com), a new docuseries chronicling the journey of five high school teams vying for a championship win at the annual 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta debuts today on YouTube, with support from some of the entertainment industry’s most established brands.

The three-part docuseries is produced by Skilled Careers Coalition and IGN Entertainment, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, SkillsUSA, and Ascendant Studios. Together, these industry leaders have joined forces to address the skilled labor gap which threatens the future of the next generation while dozens of industries face losses of trillions of dollars due to the millions of unfilled jobs and a shrinking labor pool.

"SKILLS JAM tells the story of kids with mad skills and unstoppable drive competing for the national title in their chosen craft," said John Montgomery, Executive Producer, SKILLS JAM and Co-Executive Director, Skilled Careers Coalition (SCC), presenters of the series. "Through their stories, SKILLS JAM will inspire millions of kids by upping the cool factor of skilled careers as a rewarding path to success."

“IGN Entertainment, one of the most trusted entertainment media brands in the world, is honored to join SCC as the production partner for SKILLS JAM,” said Karl Stewart, SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, IGN. “For over 26 years we’ve been creating content and stories across video, social, editorial and web, engaging with over 286M+ eyeballs a month across 35 platforms. Now, we have an opportunity to take the experience and trust we’ve built up to help tell, what we believe, is one of the most important stories of a generation.”

SKILLS JAM is focused around the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference championship, a teen competition that started in 1967 and today attracts 7,000+ high schoolers from across the country who compete to be recognized as the best of the best. These students are energized and passionate about their futures and SKILLS JAM hopes to spread that energy among today’s youth to fuel the future workforce.

With casting for season two underway, the series has gained attention from Warner Bros. Discovery and Ascendant Studios.

“As a leading producer of film and TV content, Warner Bros. Discovery relies on the incredible skills, passion and diverse experiences of everyone working on our titles,” said Dan Dark, EVP, Worldwide Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The company is deeply committed to creating career pathways into our industry for people of all backgrounds, and we’re proud to be part of SKILLS JAM and play our part in helping close the skilled trades gap in America.”

Ascendant Studios, an independent AAA game studio based in San Rafael, CA, welcomed students and aspiring game developers to get hands-on experience in motion capture, game design, combat, and animation as the studio geared up for their first game launch, Immortals of Aveum™.

“We’re honored to host such a talented group of students at our studio as part of SKILLS JAM,” said Bret Robbins, CEO, Founder, and Game Director at Ascendant Studios. “It was a privilege to share our knowledge and support to help cultivate the next generation of game developers.”

SKILLS JAM (episode synopsis and links below) was filmed on location and will air on YouTube on October 17, 24 and 31.

- Ep. 01: Lights, Camera, Nationals! - Pleasant Valley High School, Chico, CA - This talented team from Chico, CA compete in Video Production which includes camera, sound, interviewing and editing. In this first act, viewers will have a front-row pass to dive into the exciting journey of each student as they uncover what truly fuels their passions. Viewers will get acquainted with their mentors and join as the team prepares for the most epic moment of their young lives: the SkillsUSA National Championships.

- Ep. 02: Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork! - Montecito High School, Ramona, CA and Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, NC - These two elite teams are among several competing in Teamworks, a collaboration of skills across carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical. With stakes soaring high, audiences will follow their gripping journey through an intense competition filled with heart-pounding moments when the winners are revealed.

- Ep. 03: Ones and Zeros Gaming Heroes - Westminster High School, Westminster, CO and Lakeview Leadership Academy, Victorville, CA - Follow two teams competing in Interactive Application & Video Game Development which includes design, animation and programming. To help them dream, SKILLS JAM takes them from the competition to the real world where they get to interact with experts and learn about pursuing careers in an industry most have only ever dreamed of!

From construction to robotics, the skilled labor gap is impacting dozens of industries that rely on the talents of trade workers. In manufacturing alone, unfilled jobs are expected to balloon to 2.4MM by 2028 creating a reduction in the sector’s economic output of an estimated $2.5 trillion (according to a 2018 study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute).

“As America's proud champion of the skilled trades, SkillsUSA is thrilled to partner with the Skilled Careers Coalition on the launch of SKILLS JAM,” said Chelle Travis, Executive Director, SkillsUSA. “By shining a light on the value and importance of skilled trades, the show will help amplify our message and mission to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, while energizing the more than 380,000 students and educators that SkillsUSA serves annually.”

Skilled Careers Coalition (SCC) is on a mission to bring the youth of today to the skilled careers of tomorrow by revolutionizing this critical sector of the American workforce. A dramatic paradigm shift is taking place in both employment and education, and with industries and organizations operating in silos, SCC is driving the connectivity needed between parents, youth, educators, businesses, and brands to build a dynamic ecosystem that harnesses the talent needed to close the widening skills gap. SCC is producing engaging content, such as SKILLS JAM, and valuable resources to fuel a youth movement that sparks excitement for skilled career opportunities. For more visit https://skilledcareers.org.

