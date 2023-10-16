Attorney General Bonta Announces Awardees of 2023-2024 Tobacco Grant Program

37 government agencies across the state will receive a total of $21 million to support efforts to reduce illegal tobacco sales

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the recipients of the California Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Proposition 56 Tobacco Grant Program. The grant recipients are 37 local government agencies located throughout the state, including law enforcement agencies, public health departments, cities and school districts that will receive a total of more than $21 million to support their efforts to reduce illegal tobacco sales. This year’s funding prioritized retail enforcement and education as part of Attorney General Bonta’s commitment to fighting the illegal sales and marketing of tobacco products to minors and youth. Funded activities include "flavor ban" enforcement efforts, shoulder tap and minor decoy operations, retailer and community education programs, tobacco retail license inspections, student-led awareness campaigns, youth outreach and prevention programs, training for officers on tobacco laws and ordinances, data tracking efforts to monitor retailer compliance, and more.

“Protecting California’s kids and adults from being harmed by nicotine products is a top priority for me,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I am grateful for the valuable contributions of our partners across the state in this critical fight. Funds from today’s grants will assist them in safeguarding the health of their residents and promoting wellness and prosperity in California’s communities.”

“With the support of the Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is proud to nurture the growth of young advocates who, through education, lead the charge against tobacco within their own community,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher. “Together, we empower our youth to be the catalyst for a healthier and tobacco-free future.”

“I am grateful for the collaboration with Attorney General Rob Bonta in our efforts to prevent youth from accessing cancer-causing tobacco products,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto. “This grant strengthens our educational programs, helps decrease the unlawful sale of tobacco products to minors, and protects the health and future of our kids.”

“This grant will provide us with additional resources to educate young people about the dangers of smoking and assist in enforcing laws against the sale of flavored tobacco products, as well as tobacco sales to minors,” said Wasco Chief of Police Charles Fivecoat. “I believe that this grant will be a decisive step in reducing illegal sales and promoting a healthier California.”

“The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is honored and grateful to accept the 2023-2024 Tobacco Grant from the California Department of Justice,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sergeant Amar Gandhi. “We recognize the significance of this grant in our ongoing efforts to combat tobacco-related crimes and protect the health of our community. This funding will be instrumental in supporting our initiatives to enforce tobacco laws, prevent illegal sales, and educate the public on the dangers of unregulated tobacco use. We want to express our deep appreciation to the California Department of Justice for their continued partnership in promoting a safer and healthier Sacramento County. Thank you for this invaluable support.”

“Sutter County is pleased to receive the Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program Award,” said Mike Ziegenmeyer with the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. “Sutter County’s smoking rate is higher than the state average, with a tobacco use rate of 12%. With the concerning rise of vaping amongst school age youth, this grant will be used for education and outreach against tobacco use, with an emphasis on vaping. However, much more must be done to address the issues of vaping amongst school age youth. Sutter County Public Health is committed to keeping youth in our community happy, healthy and tobacco free.”

“Working with our Cal DOJ partners and receiving the California DOJ Tobacco Grant will assist Elk Grove Police Department in maintaining the highest levels of public safety for the City of Elk Grove,” said Elk Grove Chief of Police Bobby Davis.

"Parlier is a small farming community in Fresno County, and has one of the highest number of tobacco retailers per capita in the state — there are 18 convenience stores selling tobacco only a few blocks from our schools,” said Parlier Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Rafael Iniguez. “The stakes are high: Tobacco use is having lifelong negative impacts on Hispanic youth. With funding from the California DOJ Tobacco Grant Program, district staff and community partners have worked tirelessly to educate Parlier youth and parents on the dangers of tobacco use and vaping. We are honored to be supported for three more years of work to prevent Parlier youth from becoming addicted to harmful tobacco products.”

Tobacco use is the number one preventable killer in the United States. Smoking-related illness accounts for approximately 40,000 deaths annually in California. Nicotine, a key component of cigarettes and most e-cigarettes, has been found to be highly addictive and harmful to the developing brains of children and young adults.

DOJ's Tobacco Grant Program aims to reduce childhood addiction to tobacco products by supporting local partners who:

Enforce the statewide retail flavor ban and similar local retail flavor ordinances.

Prosecute and penalize retailers who sell or market tobacco products to youth under the age of 21, including over the internet.

Educate and inform tobacco retailers on state and local tobacco laws.

Investigate and inspect retailer licensing compliance.

The program is funded by Proposition 56, the California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016. With this year’s awards, the Tobacco Grant Program has distributed approximately $191 million in grant funding to over 400 grantees through a competitive process.

Click here to see the full list of 2023-2024 Tobacco Grant Program recipients and learn more about the grant application process and qualifications.