Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,871 in the last 365 days.

AB494 in Asm: Senator Ballweg added as a cosponsor - 2023-10-17

WISCONSIN, October 17 - An Act to repeal 6.87 (4) (b) 2.; to amend 6.18 (intro.), 6.86 (1) (ac), 6.86 (2) (a), 6.86 (2) (b), 6.87 (1), 6.87 (2) (intro.) and 12.60 (1) (b); and to create 6.86 (2) (c) and 12.13 (3) (ig) of the statutes; Relating to: status as an indefinitely confined voter for purposes of automatically receiving absentee ballots and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
10/17/2023 Asm. Senator Ballweg added as a cosponsor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab494

You just read:

AB494 in Asm: Senator Ballweg added as a cosponsor - 2023-10-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more