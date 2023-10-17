Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia





17 October 2023





KANSAS CITY. Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. The arguments will be held at Hulston Hall on campus. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., a three-judge panel consisting of Chief Judge Gary Witt, Judge Alok Ahuja and Judge Mark Pfeiffer will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings and take general questions from the audience.





Witt will preside over the proceedings at the University of Missouri. He was appointed to the Western District in 2010. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as an associate circuit judge in Platte County (in the 6th Judicial Circuit). Ahuja joined the Western District in 2007. Previously, he practiced law in Washington, D.C., and Kansas City. Pfeiffer was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia.





The court regularly convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 25 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court convenes oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court’s role in the judicial system.













Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



