Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) complied with federal securities laws. On October 12, 2023, Science reported that, following an investigation, the City University of New York (“CUNY”) accused “a CUNY faculty member and longtime Cassava collaborator, of scientific misconduct involving 20 research papers,” many of which provided support for the development and use in clinical studies of Cassava’s drug, simufilam. The CUNY investigation also concluded that Cassava’s senior vice president for neuroscience “bears primary or partial responsibility for some of the possible misconduct or scientific errors.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Cassava stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cassava/ to discuss your legal rights.