SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Archer Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Archer Aviation Inc. ("Archer") (NYSE: ACHR) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between September 17, 2021 and August 15, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Archer, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/archer-class-action-submission-form/?prid=51805&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Archer includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company relied on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to exaggerate the amount of flight testing it had actually performed and the sophistication of its eVTOL aircraft; (ii) the Company had misrepresented the nature and profitability of its business partnerships, (iii) the Company was unlikely to secure FAA certification in the timeframe it had represented to investors, thereby delaying the start of mass production of its aircraft for commercial sales; (iv) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects; (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 20, 2023

Aggrieved Archer investors only have until November 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

