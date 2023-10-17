Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Enviva Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Enviva Inc. ("Enviva") (NYSE: EVA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 3, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Enviva, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of the Company including its EBITDA and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity and the impact of these metrics on the Company’s ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.

DEADLINE: November 13, 2023

Aggrieved Enviva investors only have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


