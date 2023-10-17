FEMA Approves More Than $1.37 Million for Clay County Roadway Repairs from Flood Damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $1.37 million in federal funding to reimburse Clay County for roadway repairs to Crane Branch Road, damaged in the July 26, 2022, Eastern Kentucky floods.

FEMA approved $1,378,587 for contract services to repair the 10 sites on Crane Branch Road to restore this facility back to its pre-disaster design, capacity and function within the existing footprint.

Ditches, embankments, shoulders, culverts and asphalt surface on this roadway were damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in July 2022. The damage limited access on Crane Branch Road to emergency vehicles and county residents.

“We are working diligently on every road in the area affected by the devastation from the floods,” said Rodney Wagers, Director of Clay County Emergency Management.

“Unfortunately, the road, which is two miles long, has been hit repeatedly during past Kentucky disasters,” he added.

Total project costs are for $1,838,117 funded at a 75% Federal cost share of $1,378,587.

FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the Commonwealth. It is the Commonwealth’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive this award. Following the Commonwealth's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, it will reimburse the sub-recipients.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including eligible houses of worship.

