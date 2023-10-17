Burgum encourages North Dakotans to attend 2023 Main Street ND Summit next week in Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum welcomes all North Dakotans to this year’s Main Street ND Summit Oct. 24-25 in Watford City, presenting an opportunity to connect, learn, get inspired and gain insight to build and grow communities for the future.

This year's Main Street ND Summit revolves around the theme of "Innovative Workforce Solutions," a topic that touches every North Dakota resident.

"We’ve heard from our communities about their challenges and have worked with them to develop positive solutions,” Burgum said. “Thanks to collaboration with our legislators, we now have funding opportunities for rural food sustainability, rural workforce housing and community vibrancy. We’re committed to preserving and elevating the excellence of North Dakota’s communities, and this summit is a key step in that journey.”

Community development and rural sustainability is supported by the four pillars of the Main Street Initiative: building Healthy, Vibrant Communities, cultivating a 21st Century Workforce, ensuring Smart, Efficient Infrastructure, and pursuing Economic Diversification. These principles are the fundamental building blocks of a bright future in which every North Dakotan plays a pivotal role.

The 2023 Main Street ND Summit will feature international thought leader Eric Termuende, North Dakota trailblazer Nick Ybarra and strategic workforce panels that will address the future of work, workforce shortages, community resiliency and more. Guided tours will highlight North Dakota's culture, heritage and development initiatives, including guided tours of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, exploration of the agricultural and energy sectors, cultural tours in Watford City, insights into community development, art classes, movie screenings, Western lifestyle experiences and cultural immersion.

For more information and details on how to register for the free event, visit www.mainstreetnd.com.