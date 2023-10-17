Segue Manufacturing Services Receives Emerson Award for Outstanding Performance, Speed, Flexibility and Overall Service
Boston-Based Electronics Manufacturer's Operations in Xiamen, China Honored by Supplier Recognition Award from Amongst Emerson’s Global Supply Base
I am extremely proud of our Xiamen team,(...)to call Emerson a customer, and look forward to many more years of leveraging our skills, spirit and flexible model to support Emerson’s continued success.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segue Manufacturing Services, Boston-based specialist electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce it has received the Supplier Recognition Award from Emerson’s Automation Technologies & Solutions, a division of Fortune 500 Emerson Electric Co., which empowers industrial companies to build safer, secure, and more environmentally efficient manufacturing processes.
— Brian Desmarais, CEO of Segue Manufacturing Services
The Supplier Recognition Award recognized Segue from amongst Emerson’s global supply base as an ‘Outstanding’ supplier that exceeded expectations in four areas as assessed in strategic business reviews: Performance, Speed, Flexibility, and Overall Service.
Segue stood out specifically for its remarkable achievement of 100% OTD and 0 PPM through the fiscal year, its input and quick support for Emerson’s New Product Development team, its rapid NPI and delivery of new cable assemblies, and customized product supply programs that enabled Emerson to receive product quickly while decreasing inventory carrying costs.
The award was presented by the Emerson supply chain organization at Segue’s manufacturing facility in Xiamen, China.
“The whole Xiamen team is delighted by this recognition,” said Stephanie Lin, Segue–Xiamen’s General Manager, who accepted the award along with Segue CEO Brian Desmarais. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards in meeting customer requirements and the greatest reward is achieving our goals, since that’s how we make our customers successful. We are proud of the excellent collaboration between Segue and Emerson, and will do everything we can to continue to exceed expectations.”
Segue’s Xiamen team was honoured to accept the award from Shirley Wu, Emerson’s Senior Supply Chain Lead for Electronics and Measurement Solutions, who said, “We really appreciated the Segue team’s great support and quick feedback, as always, and we look forward to more cooperation in the future.”
“This level of engagement and cooperation with our customers is what the entire Segue organization strives for every day,” said Segue CEO Brian Desmarais. “I am extremely proud of our Xiamen team, extremely proud that we get to call Emerson a customer, and look forward to many more years of leveraging our skills, spirit and flexible model to support Emerson’s continued success.”
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.Emerson.com
About Segue Manufacturing Services
Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with manufacturing operations in Boston, USA and Xiamen, China, Segue Manufacturing Services is a global electronics contract manufacturer specializing in complex electromechanical integration, cable and harness assembly and engineering services for the Medical, Industrial and Industrial Automation, Capital Equipment and Tier I EMS markets. Part of the Lorom group of companies, Segue is known for its seamless product transfer services for complex electronic products, with highly skilled engineering and manufacturing experts in NPI and launch, low-to-medium volume production, full-scale manufacturing and worldwide distribution. For more information, visit www.segue-mfg.com
