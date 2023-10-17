Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,875 in the last 365 days.

EU launches Humanitarian Air Bridge operation to bring aid to Gaza

Following the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel and the aftermath, which has led to a disastrous humanitarian situation for the people of Gaza, the EU continues to step up its emergency assistance to the Palestinian people. The EU is now launching an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation consisting of several flights to Egypt to bring lifesaving supplies to humanitarian organisations on the ground in Gaza.

The first two flights will take place this week, carrying humanitarian cargo from UNICEF including shelter items, medicines and hygiene kits.

This operation via the European Humanitarian Response Capacity will facilitate the delivery of assistance to people in need in Gaza. Additional emergency items from EU emergency stockpiles are available and ready to be deployed to our humanitarian partners as soon as requested.

As announced by President von der Leyen this weekend, the EU tripled its humanitarian assistance to over €75 million to support civilians in need in Gaza. The funding will be channelled through selected EU humanitarian partners operating on the ground taking into account capacity and access.

Background

The EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need since 2000, supporting vulnerable families affected by emergencies and shocks.

EU humanitarian aid is exclusively channelled through registered humanitarian organisations, including UN agencies, international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and international organisations such as the Red Cross/Crescent family. Our partner organisations are required to follow the highest standards, including strict reporting requirements and are subject to monitoring and inspection from EU humanitarian experts.

Furthermore, EU humanitarian aid is always provided on the basis of the humanitarian principles: impartiality, neutrality, independence and humanity.

Source European Commission - Oct 17, 23

You just read:

EU launches Humanitarian Air Bridge operation to bring aid to Gaza

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more